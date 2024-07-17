Fastbreak

Ex-Brooklyn Nets Starter Signs With New Team

A former Nets and Rockets player signed with a new team.

Mar 4, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Markel Brown (22) talks with referee Zach Zarba (15) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Markel Brown most recently played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season when he appeared in four games for the Houston Rockets.

That year, he averaged 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest.

On Wednesday, Brown signed with Pallacanestro Trieste (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).

Via Andrea Calzoni: "✅🇮🇹OFFICIAL Markel Brown signed a contract with Pallacanestro Trieste. The player's career continues in Italy, after the last experience with GeVi Napoli. #LBA #SerieA #Trieste #GeViNapoli #PallacanestroTrieste #MarkelBrown"

Brown was the 44th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft after a fantastic four-year college career with Oklahoma State.

During his senior season, he averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range.

Marcus Smart (and Brown) formed one of the best backcourt duos in the country.

Mar 12, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Markel Brown (22) shoots a free throw against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament at Sprint Center. The Cowboys won 80 - 62. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to the Rockets, Brown spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets.

During his rookie year, Brown averaged 4.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.2% from the field and 26.6% from the three-point range in 47 games (29 starts).

Apr 13, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Markel Brown (22) reverse dunks during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center. Toronto Raptors won 103-96. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports / Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Over three seasons, Brown had career averages of 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 38.0% from the field and 29.5% from the three-point range in 113 regular season games.

He has also appeared in two NBA playoff games (one start) with the Nets.

At 32, Brown's NBA career is likely over, but he can still be productive on teams overseas.

