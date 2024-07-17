Ex-Brooklyn Nets Starter Signs With New Team
Markel Brown most recently played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season when he appeared in four games for the Houston Rockets.
That year, he averaged 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest.
On Wednesday, Brown signed with Pallacanestro Trieste (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Andrea Calzoni: "✅🇮🇹OFFICIAL Markel Brown signed a contract with Pallacanestro Trieste. The player's career continues in Italy, after the last experience with GeVi Napoli. #LBA #SerieA #Trieste #GeViNapoli #PallacanestroTrieste #MarkelBrown"
Brown was the 44th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft after a fantastic four-year college career with Oklahoma State.
During his senior season, he averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range.
Marcus Smart (and Brown) formed one of the best backcourt duos in the country.
In addition to the Rockets, Brown spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets.
During his rookie year, Brown averaged 4.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.2% from the field and 26.6% from the three-point range in 47 games (29 starts).
Over three seasons, Brown had career averages of 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 38.0% from the field and 29.5% from the three-point range in 113 regular season games.
He has also appeared in two NBA playoff games (one start) with the Nets.
At 32, Brown's NBA career is likely over, but he can still be productive on teams overseas.