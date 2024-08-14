Ex-Bulls Player Reportedly Signs With Trail Blazers
Henri Drell is coming off his rookie year in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls.
He finished the season with averages of 2.8 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in four games.
Over the summer, Drell had been a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported that he will sign a training camp deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Via Smith: "The Portland Trail Blazers have signed Henri Drell to a training camp deal, a league source told @spotrac."
Drell also spent a lot of time playing for the Windy City Bulls in the G League over the previous three seasons.
He finished last year with averages of 15.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 30 regular season games.
At just 24, Drell is an intriguing player for the Trail Blazers to add to their organization (even if he ends up getting cut and going to the G League).
The Trail Blazers are coming off a year where they were the 15th seed (last place) in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight season.
Last summer, the Trail Blazers went into rebuilding mode when they traded All-Star point guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.