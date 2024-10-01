Ex-Bulls Star Lauri Markkanen Reacts To Zach LaVine's Instagram Post
Zach LaVine is one of the most exciting players in the NBA.
However, the former UCLA star is coming off a season where he appeared in just 25 games.
LaVine finished the year with averages of 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range.
On Monday, the Bulls held media day to open up their 2024-25 season.
After the day, LaVine made a post to Instagram that had over 40,000 likes and 200 comments in less than two hours.
LaVine captioned his post: "Year 11. 🙏🏽"
One person to leave a comment was his former teammate (and current Utah Jazz star) Lauri Markkanen.
Markkanen wrote: "👴🏼"
Markkanen and LaVine spent four seasons together on the Bulls.
While the team was in rebuilding mode, they were a talented duo, and both ended up becoming All-Stars.
Bulls fans will likely love seeing that they are still interacting on social media.
After four years in Chicago, Markkanen has spent the previous three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 55 games for the Jazz.
As for LaVine, he is going into his eighth season playing for the Bulls.
They will play their first regular season game on October 23 when they visit Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.