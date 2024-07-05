Ex-Chicago Bulls Player Signs With New Team
Shaquille Harrison is coming off a season where he appeared in three games for the Memphis Grizzlies.
This summer, he was a free agent available to sign with any team in the league.
On Thursday, it was announced that Harrison has signed with a team in France (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via LDLC ASVEL (translated to English): "Welcome Mister Shaquille Harrison! 🫡
American position 1-2 (1m93, 30 years old) trained at the University of Tulsa and played by several NBA franchises, Shaquille Harrison is joining LDLC ASVEL for next season!
Twice voted Defender of the Year in the G-League, Shaq will bring his physical impact, defense and versatility to the backcourt for his first year across the Atlantic."
Harrison went undrafted in 2017, but he played seven seasons in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets (in addition to Memphis).
His career averages are 5.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 183 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 17 NBA playoff games with the Nuggets and Lakers.
The best tenure of his career came with the Bulls (2018-20).
During the 2019 season, Harrison averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 27.0% from the three-point range in 73 games (11 starts).
Harrison will turn 31 in October.