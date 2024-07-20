Ex-Dallas Mavericks 1st-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Dennis Smith Jr. is coming off a solid season for the Brooklyn Nets.
The former NC State star finished his year with averages of 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 56 games.
This summer, Smith Jr. became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On July 20, he still remains unsigned.
Smith Jr. was initially the ninth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.
He had a lot of hype coming into the NBA, and while he hasn't been an All-Star, he is a rotational player who could help a lot of teams in a bench role.
Via Ball Don't Stop on June 30: "Dennis Smith Jr. could be a solid backup PG for the right team 😤 One of the best defensive guards in the league but also a guy who can come in and create with the ball and provide a spark."
Smith Jr. has career averages of 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 326 games.
He has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons.
As for the Nets, they finished the 2023-24 season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018.