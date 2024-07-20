Fastbreak

Ex-Dallas Mavericks 1st-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

A former ninth-overall pick is still an NBA free agent.

Ben Stinar

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Dennis Smith, Jr. (NC State) is introduced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the number nine overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Dennis Smith, Jr. (NC State) is introduced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the number nine overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Smith Jr. is coming off a solid season for the Brooklyn Nets.

The former NC State star finished his year with averages of 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 56 games.

This summer, Smith Jr. became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

On July 20, he still remains unsigned.

Mar 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (4) celebrates his three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Smith Jr. was initially the ninth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.

He had a lot of hype coming into the NBA, and while he hasn't been an All-Star, he is a rotational player who could help a lot of teams in a bench role.

Via Ball Don't Stop on June 30: "Dennis Smith Jr. could be a solid backup PG for the right team 😤 One of the best defensive guards in the league but also a guy who can come in and create with the ball and provide a spark."

Smith Jr. has career averages of 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 326 games.

He has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons.

Jan 22, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) and guard Dennis Smith Jr. (1) talk during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Nets, they finished the 2023-24 season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018.

