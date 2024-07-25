Ex-Dallas Mavericks 1st Round Pick Signs With Team In Spain
Justin Anderson most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
That year, he averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 25.4% from the three-point range in 16 games (six starts).
On Thursday, Anderson signed with FC Barcelona (h/t Hoops Rumors).
Anderson spent last season playing Valencia Basket.
He averaged 6.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 18 EuroLeague games.
The 30-year-old was the 21st pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Virginia.
He has played six seasons in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.
One of his best seasons came in 2017 with the 76ers and Mavs when he averaged 7.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field in 75 games (ten starts).
Anderson had career averages of 5.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 29.2% from the three-point range in 242 regular season games.
He also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games (one start) with the 76ers, Mavs and Nets.
At Anderson's age, it's possible that his NBA career is over.
That said, if he plays well in Spain, he could be a name to watch for a team to consider adding on a minimum contract over the next few seasons.