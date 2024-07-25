Fastbreak

Ex-Dallas Mavericks 1st Round Pick Signs With Team In Spain

A former Dallas Mavericks first-round pick has signed with a team in Spain.

Apr 8, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) high fives guard Justin Anderson (1) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Anderson most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

That year, he averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 25.4% from the three-point range in 16 games (six starts).

Mar 26, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Indiana Pacers guard Justin Anderson (10) takes free throws during the warmup against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports / Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Anderson signed with FC Barcelona (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Anderson spent last season playing Valencia Basket.

He averaged 6.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 18 EuroLeague games.

The 30-year-old was the 21st pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Virginia.

He has played six seasons in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

One of his best seasons came in 2017 with the 76ers and Mavs when he averaged 7.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field in 75 games (ten starts).

Apr 12, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Pjiladelphia 76ers forward Justin Anderson (23) dunks the ball as New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez (14) looks on during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports / Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Anderson had career averages of 5.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 29.2% from the three-point range in 242 regular season games.

He also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games (one start) with the 76ers, Mavs and Nets.

At Anderson's age, it's possible that his NBA career is over.

That said, if he plays well in Spain, he could be a name to watch for a team to consider adding on a minimum contract over the next few seasons.

