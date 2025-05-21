Ex-Dallas Mavericks Player Comes Out Of Retirement To Play In Puerto Rico
Theo Pinson most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Dallas Mavericks.
He finished that year with averages of 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 35.6% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Via Carolina Basketball: "𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐨 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 ➡️ 4th player in NBA history with 23/13/12 and 0 turnovers."
Back in January, it was announced that Pinson had retired from pro basketball.
Via Dwain Price of Mavs.com (on January 18): "Between those three jobs, Pinson said a possible return to the NBA – or playing overseas – hasn’t even crossed his mind. So, he has retired from playing pro basketball."
That said, Pinson has now joined Mets De Guaynabo (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via La Guerra del BSN (translated to English) on May 18: "OFFICIAL: Shooting guard/forward Theo Pinson Jr. is the newest addition to the Guaynabo Mets and will debut with the franchise tonight.
Pinson Jr is 29 years old, 6'7 tall, and averaged 14.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 6.8 APG in 46 games with the Texas Legends in the G League during the 2023-2024 season.
His last game was in March 2024, and he is returning to basketball after announcing his retirement earlier this year in 2025 to focus on his career as an analyst."
Pinson has also spent time with the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets over five NBA seasons.
He played his college basketball for UNC.