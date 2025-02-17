Ex-Dallas Mavericks Star Jalen Brunson Makes Honest Statement On Luka Doncic Trade
Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic are two of the best guards in the NBA.
They spent the first four years of their NBA careers as teammates on the Dallas Mavericks.
Brunson (who is now with the New York Knicks) recently reacted to the trade that sent Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Brunson (via Roommates Show): "It's a head scratcher of how it all went down. I never thought Luka would get traded without him asking for one. I never thought he'd get offered first... If it works for the Mavs, good, but I feel like the Mavs have invested their heart and soul into Luka since day one."
During the 2022 season, Doncic and Brunson helped lead the Mavs to the Western Conference finals.
That summer, Brunson signed with the Knicks.
Even after losing Brunson, Doncic and the Mavs were able to build a contender (with Kyrie Irving) that reached the 2024 NBA Finals.
At just 25, Doncic had been expected to spend most (or all) of his career with Dallas.
He is averaging 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 24 games.
As for Brunson, he has become a borderline superstar over the previous two years in New York.
The All-Star point gurd went into the break with averages of 26.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 53 games.