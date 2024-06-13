Ex-Dallas Mavericks Teammate Makes Honest Statement About Luka Doncic
JaVale McGee is coming his first year playing for the Sacramento Kings.
Before joining Sacramento, he had spent the 2022-23 season playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
Recently, McGee was on The Pat McAfee Show and spoke about his former teammate, Luka Doncic (h/t NBA on ESPN).
McGee: "Everybody in the league knows Luka isn't the best defensive player. But at the same time, no one cares about Luka's defense because he'll go and give you 50. So they're just like we'll live with it. It doesn't matter. And that's how the Mavs feel also. I feel like this is the only series where it really shows up, because Boston, everybody's playing defense. Is it gonna be five-on-five? Or is it gonna be five-on-four when Dallas is on defense? That's a problem Luka's gonna have to figure out."
Doncic is arguably the most talented offensive player in the NBA, but a lot has been made of his defense through the first three games of the Finals.
In Game 3, he fouled out with over four minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Mavs are currently down 0-3 in the series with Game 4 on Friday evening in Dallas, Texas.
If the Mavs win Game 4, the teams will return to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.
As for McGee, he has also played for the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers (in addition to Sacramento and Dallas).
He is a three-time NBA Champion