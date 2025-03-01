Ex-Denver Nuggets Coach George Karl Makes Bold Nikola Jokic Statement
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets beat the Detroit Pistons (in Michigan) by a score of 134-119.
Nikola Jokic finished the win with 23 points, 17 rebounds, 15 assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 6/12 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Nikola Jokic in February:
27.3 PPG
12.3 RPG
11.6 APG
70.3% TS
This is his 3rd month averaging a triple-double on 70%+ TS — nobody else in history has one."
After the game, former Nuggets head coach George Karl sent out a post (via X).
Karl wrote: "Historians and real Hoops fans are going to talk about Jokic, in 30-40 years, like people talk about Michael Jordan today.
So, enjoy it now, if you get to experience it in the present!"
Jokic is having a sensational year with averages of 29.1 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 44.0% from the three-point range in 54 games.
Via NBA Fantasy: "Nikola Jokić: 23 PTS, 17 REB, 15 AST
13th career game to reach 20+, 15+, and 15+
Only Oscar Robertson (14) has more such games"
With the win over Detroit, the Nuggets improved to 39-21 in 60 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games.
Following the Pistons, the Nuggets will visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.