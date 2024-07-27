Ex-Denver Nuggets Coach George Karl Makes Bold Prediction About Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook is coming off a year where he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field in 68 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Westbrook has always been a polarizing player (even when he was a superstar).
That said, he clearly remains a reliable role player at this stage of his career.
Recently, Westbrook signed a contract with the Denver Nuggets.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the signing.
One person who reacted to the news was former Nuggets coach George Karl.
His post (via X) had over 700 likes and 55,000 impressions.
Karl wrote: "This is a win for the Nuggets and for Russ. This will fit like peas and carrots and help take the Nuggets back to the top. 🏆"
The Nuggets traded away Reggie Jackson over the offseason, so it's possible that Westbrook could be a better version of Jackson in that role.
They already have NBA Champion point guard Jamal Murray, so Westbrook will not have to carry a significant load and he can be relied upon for energy.
Karl continues to remain very optimistic about Westbrook's fit in Denver.
He also wrote on July 18: "I love Russ in Denver. Puts the Nuggets back on top of the West.
Russ is a tough dude, a dawg. A warrior. He brings incredible athleticism and experience. He will play great alongside and behind Jamal.
Let’s go 💪"
Westbrook has also spent time with the Lakers, Thunder, Wizards and Rockets over 16 seasons.