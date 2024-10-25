Ex-Nuggets Coach George Karl Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Thunder Loss
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets lost their first game of the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 102-87.
While it's just one game, the Nuggets showed a lot of weaknesses going up against a Western Conference rival on their home floor.
During the tough loss, former Nuggets coach George Karl sent out a brutally honest post (via X).
Karl wrote: "Windows can sometimes close quickly in the League.
Just sayin’"
Many fans reacted to his post.
@Dreamweaver1014: "Please don’t break my heart on opening night coach"
@okayed: "Nobody is above overreactions to the first game of the season."
@CwHash22: "Getting dominated on opening night at home while looking totally disconnected"
@waltdenver: "Closing the door on the Jokic era because of one lousy game is a wild take"
@Spe81558890Lyle: "Can we give Braun, Watson and Westbrook a little time, say a few months, before writing them off?"
@max_tan888: "Its unfortunate that they got caught in between the new CBA rules that limited what they can do. Didn’t help that they extended Nnaji and gave Tyson and Pickett contracts when they couldve filled that will vet minimum contracts"
The Nuggets will play their next game on Saturday afternoon when they host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in Denver.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Karl coached the team for nine seasons (2004-13).
They had a 423-257 record in 680 games with him at the helm.