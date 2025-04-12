Ex-Denver Nuggets Coach George Karl Makes Feelings Clear About Russell Westbrook
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies faced off in Colorado.
The Nuggets won by a score of 117-109.
Russell Westbrook finished with 14 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
After the game, former Nuggets coach George Karl sent out a post (via X).
He wrote: "Don’t give up on Russ yet!
When he’s used in the right way, he still brings a strong veteran presence and his crazy, positive energy"
Many fans commented on Karl's post.
@RussOnTimingSZN: "Malone was right Russ knows what big games are about he’s a vet, Pickett would’ve got hunted by ja morant"
@brodiexruss: "So two of the greatest Nuggets coaches of all time are Russ advocates but the fanbase is letting themselves get brainwashed by people like “Swipa” “Blackburn” “DenShorts” “DNVR” etc"
@CarolinaSwoll: "George karl saying something reasonable??? What timeline is this"
Westbrook is in his first season playing for the Nuggets.
The 2017 MVP has averages of 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Via Jackson Lloyd: "Russell Westbrook closed the Denver Nuggets most important win of the season; surely this isn't the same player driving a team apart and getting both Michael Malone & Calvin Booth fired."
Westbrook has also spent time with the Thunder, Clippers, Lakers, Rockets and Wizards.