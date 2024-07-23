Ex-Denver Nuggets Coach George Karl Reacts To LeBron James News
LeBron James is currently playing for Team USA, who will participate in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
James is attempting to win his third career Gold Medal.
On Monday, huge news was announced about James.
Via Team USA: "Leading the way for Team USA. 🇺🇸
Two-time Olympic gold medalist @KingJames has been selected as our men's flag bearer for the #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony."
Many people reacted to the exciting news on social media.
One person who sent out a post was Hall of Famer George Karl.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst wrote: "First male basketball player to receive this honor in U.S. history. Voted on by his fellow Olympians."
Karl responded: "Well deserved ! 💪🇺🇸"
Karl is a legendary NBA coach who was at the helm for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings over 27 seasons.
His last stop came with the Kings (in 2016).
As for James, he is coming off his 21st season in the NBA (and sixth playing for the Lakers).
At 39, he still remains among the best ten players in the league.
He averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
However, the Lakers lost to the Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
James is a four-time NBA Champion and has also spent time with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers (twice).