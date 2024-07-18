Ex-Denver Nuggets Coach George Karl Reacts To Russell Westbrook News
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the big news that Russell Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz (via the Los Angeles Clippers).
However, Wojnarowski reported that Westbrook will be bought out by Utah to then sign a deal with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Wojnarowski: "Once Russell Westbrook clears waivers, the expectation is that he’ll join the Denver Nuggets as a free agent and bring them another veteran to bolster the team’s bench and be available as a spot-starter."
Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post (via X) was ex-Nuggets coach George Karl.
Karl wrote: "I love Russ in Denver. Puts the Nuggets back on top of the West.
Russ is a tough dude, a dawg. A warrior. He brings incredible athleticism and experience. He will play great alongside and behind Jamal.
Let’s go 💪"
Westbrook is no longer the superstar he was earlier in his career, but he is still a serviceable role player.
He finished this past season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
While Westbrook has appeared in 122 playoff games (and reached the 2012 NBA Finals), he has never been able to win a title over his 16 seasons in the league.
The Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship and are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the playoffs.