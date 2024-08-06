Ex-Denver Nuggets Coach George Karl Rips Jamal Murray
On Tuesday, Canada lost to France by a score of 82-73 at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray finished the game with seven points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 3/13 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report: "Canada has been ELIMINATED from the Olympics after loss to France in the quarterfinal 😳"
Murray had an extremely disappointing Olympics.
Via StatMuse: "Jamal Murray in the Olympics:
6.0 PPG
29.0 FG%
14.3 3P%
Rough."
Following the game, former Nuggets coach George Karl sent out a post on X with strong words about Murray.
Karl wrote: "Jamal Murray looked like a bitter,
bad attitude dude in the Olympics."
Karl was not the only one who reacted to Murray's disappointing play on social media.
Many fans and analysts were critiquing his poor showing.
Nuggets fans will have to hope his play in the four-game stretch was nothing serious.
He is the second most important player on the team, and is coming off a year where he averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 59 games.
The Nuggets were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).