Ex-Denver Nuggets Coach George Karl Was Correct About Russell Westbrook
George Karl spent nine seasons at the helm for the Denver Nuggets.
While they never won a title, they were a consistent winner and reached the 2009 Western Confernece finals.
Karl has been very active on social media about the current Nuggets.
He has also been a big supporter of Russell Westbrook.
On April 12, Karl sent out a post about the 2017 MVP that had over 1,400 likes and 50,000 impressions.
He wrote: "Don’t give up on Russ yet!
When he’s used in the right way, he still brings a strong veteran presence and his crazy, positive energy"
Karl continues to be right about Westbrook, as the future Hall of Famer helped lead the Nuggets to a 120-101 victory over the LA Clippers in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.
Westbrook finished with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals while shooting 5/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Russell Westbrook has the highest win % in Game 7s by any active player (minimum 5 GP)."
On Saturday, Karl sent out another post about Westbrook that had over 380 likes and 12,000 impressions.
He wrote: "Nuggets needed a tougher dude after the game 7 loss a year ago.
They got Russ.
This is the game he was brought to Denver to play."
The Nuggets will now face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs.