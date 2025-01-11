Ex-Denver Nuggets Coach George Karl Was Right About Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook signed with the Denver Nuggets over the offseason.
He had been coming off several up-and-down seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers.
When the news first broke that Westbrook would sign with Denver, former head coach George Karl made a strong prediction.
Karl wrote on July 26: "This is a win for the Nuggets and for Russ. This will fit like peas and carrots and help take the Nuggets back to the top. 🏆"
A lot fans disagreed with Karl's post at the time.
@romanrauljr: "Malone likes shooting and ball movement. Russ bad shooter and ball pounder. Horrible fit."
@Palisades25: "This prediction will age like milk"
@AirRusher: "Please. Let's not forget you were the coach of this team when Melo and AI were on the same team and that experiment didn't work out so I can sense a similar trend to this current Nuggets team."
So far, Karl appears to have been correct about Westbrook.
On Friday, the 2017 MVP finished the team's 124-105 victoy over the Brooklyn Nets with 25 points, 11 rebounds, ten assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range.
Via StatMamba: "Highest win % by a starting PG this season:
88.9% — Darius Garland
83.8% — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
75.0% — Russell Westbrook"
The Nuggets are also one of the best teams in the NBA.
They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-15 record in their first 37 games of the season.