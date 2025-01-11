Fastbreak

Ex-Denver Nuggets Coach George Karl Was Right About Russell Westbrook

George Karl was right in his prediction about Russell Westbrook.

Ben Stinar

Apr 10, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl speaks to the media before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-Imagn Images
Russell Westbrook signed with the Denver Nuggets over the offseason.

He had been coming off several up-and-down seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers.

When the news first broke that Westbrook would sign with Denver, former head coach George Karl made a strong prediction.

Karl wrote on July 26: "This is a win for the Nuggets and for Russ. This will fit like peas and carrots and help take the Nuggets back to the top. 🏆"

A lot fans disagreed with Karl's post at the time.

@romanrauljr: "Malone likes shooting and ball movement. Russ bad shooter and ball pounder. Horrible fit."

@Palisades25: "This prediction will age like milk"

@AirRusher: "Please. Let's not forget you were the coach of this team when Melo and AI were on the same team and that experiment didn't work out so I can sense a similar trend to this current Nuggets team."

So far, Karl appears to have been correct about Westbrook.

On Friday, the 2017 MVP finished the team's 124-105 victoy over the Brooklyn Nets with 25 points, 11 rebounds, ten assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range.

Via StatMamba: "Highest win % by a starting PG this season:

88.9% — Darius Garland
83.8% — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
75.0% — Russell Westbrook"

The Nuggets are also one of the best teams in the NBA.

They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-15 record in their first 37 games of the season.

