Ex-Denver Nuggets Star Kenneth Faried Signs With New Team
Kenneth Faried most recently played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he appeared in 37 games (13 starts) for the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets.
That year, he averaged 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 58.9% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday, Faried signed with Leones de Ponce (a team in Puerto Rico, h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via La Guerra del BSN (translated to English): "BREAKING NEWS: Forward Kenneth Faried will reinforce the Leones de Ponce after reaching an agreement between Leones and Cangrejeros for this 2024 postseason.
The agreement will allow Faried to continue belonging to the Cangrejeros for 2025 as confirmed by the Santurce Cangrejeros franchise."
Faried was the 22nd pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and played eight seasons in the league for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets.
The best tenure of his career came with Denver when he averaged 11.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field in 441 regular season games.
He was one of the most exciting players in the NBA.
Faried is coming off a year where he appeared in 30 G League games (27 starts) for the Mexico City Capitanes.
He averaged 12.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 63.0% from the field.
At 34, it's possible that Faried's NBA career is over, but he will still be a name to watch over the next few seasons.