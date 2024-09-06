Fastbreak

Ex-Denver Nuggets Starter Signs With Team In China

Will Barton will sign with the Guangdong Southern Tigers.

Ben Stinar

Apr 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) reacts with center Nikola Jokic (15) against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Will Barton most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was with the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards.

He finished that year with averages of 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 56 games (two starts).

On Friday, Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype reported that Barton will sign with the Guangdong Southern Tigers (in China).

Via Team Chemistry Sports: "From the NBA courts to the legendary Guangdong Southern Tigers – Will Barton’s new chapter is about to get epic 🔥.

Barton played in the NBA for over 10 years and the Guangdong Southern Tigers have won 11 titles 🏆"

Barton was the 40th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Memphis by the Portland Trail Blazers.

He spent his first two and a half seasons with the Trail Blazers before getting traded to the Denver Nuggets in 2015.

Nov 17, 2013; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Will Barton (5) warms up prior to a game against the Toronto Raptors at the Air Canada Centre. Portland won the game 118-110. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Barton played eight seasons for the Nuggets and established himself as one of the best role players in the NBA.

During the 2018 season, he averaged 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 81 games (40 starts).

Nov 13, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton comes off the bench during a timeout in the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

At 33, Barton could still return to the NBA before the end of his career.

Over 679 regular season games, he has averages of 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range.

