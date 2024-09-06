Ex-Denver Nuggets Starter Signs With Team In China
Will Barton most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was with the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards.
He finished that year with averages of 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 56 games (two starts).
On Friday, Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype reported that Barton will sign with the Guangdong Southern Tigers (in China).
Via Team Chemistry Sports: "From the NBA courts to the legendary Guangdong Southern Tigers – Will Barton’s new chapter is about to get epic 🔥.
Barton played in the NBA for over 10 years and the Guangdong Southern Tigers have won 11 titles 🏆"
Barton was the 40th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Memphis by the Portland Trail Blazers.
He spent his first two and a half seasons with the Trail Blazers before getting traded to the Denver Nuggets in 2015.
Barton played eight seasons for the Nuggets and established himself as one of the best role players in the NBA.
During the 2018 season, he averaged 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 81 games (40 starts).
At 33, Barton could still return to the NBA before the end of his career.
Over 679 regular season games, he has averages of 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range.