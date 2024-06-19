Ex-Denver Nuggets Starter Will Be A Free Agent
Gary Harris is coming off another solid year for the Orlando Magic.
The former Michigan State star finished the regular season with averages of 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 54 games.
Harris will be a free agent this summer who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Harris was the 19th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Denver Nuggets.
He started in 325 regular season games for Devner.
During the 2018 season, Harris averaged 17.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range.
Throughout his career, he has been an above-average three-point shooter.
Over 10 seasons, Harris has career averages of 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 570 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 34 NBA playoff games (32 starts).
As for the Magic, they are coming off a good season where they made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.
They were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
The Magic lost to Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round (in seven games).
The free agency of Harris will be something to watch.