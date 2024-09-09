Ex-Warriors Coach Mark Jackson Makes Honest Klay Thompson Statement
Former NBA player Mark Jackson was the head coach of the Golden State Warriors for three seasons.
He helped the Warriors develop their young talent that featured future Hall of Famers Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
Recently, Jackson spoke about Thompson leaving the Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks (via SWAY'S UNIVERSE, h/t ClutchPoints and HoopsHype).
Jackson: "I think in a ideal world Klay Thompson finishes his career with the Golden State Warriors, but you know how this business is. The loyalty only works one way, and that's not a knock to the Warriors. That's just the way the sports is... Klay Thompson is going to be fine and is a great pickup for the Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately, he didn't end his career with the Golden State Warriors, but that's not the way the world works. I'm proud of Klay Thompson."
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
The five-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 793 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 158 playoff games and helped lead the Warriors to four NBA Championships (and six Finals appearances).
Thompson will be an excellent addition to a Mavs team that already has Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
They are also coming off a year where they made the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.