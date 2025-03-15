Fastbreak

Ex-Golden State Warriors Coach Mark Jackson Sends Message To Steph Curry

Mark Jackson commented on Steph Curry's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

January 11, 2013; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson (right) instructs point guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings (in San Francisco) by a score of 130-104.

Steph Curry made NBA history by becoming the first player to ever reach 4,000 career three-pointers.

After the major milestone, Curry made a post to Instagram that had over 300,000 likes in five hours.

Curry wrote: "4K!!! New milestones added. A very nice bday present.

Thankful for all the messages and love today and always! 37 👀

A reminder to Never Limit God!"

One person who left a comment was former Warriors coach Mark Jackson.

He wrote: "Congrats!!! 🔥🔥🔥"

Mark Jackson's Comment / March 14

Jackson was Curry's head coach for three seasons, so Warriors fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction.

In that span, Curry developed into one of the best guards in the NBA.

Golden State Warriors
Apr 29, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks to Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson during the 1st quarter of game five of the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Jackson has yet to be hired by another NBA team since getting fired from Golden State in 2014.

He also spent 17 years in the league as a player with the Knicks, Pacers, Clippers, Jazz, Raptors, Nuggets and Rockets.

NBA
May 1, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson (right) instructs guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter in game six of the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Clippers 100-99. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

As for Curry, he is currently averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 57 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Steph Curry 3-point records:

Career 3s (4,000)
Playoff 3s (618)
NBA Finals 3s (152)
Career 3PG (4.0)
3s in a season (402)
Seasons with 300+ 3s (5)
Seasons with 200+ 3s (12)
3s in an NBA Finals game (9)
Games with 10+ 3s (26)
Games with 5+ 3s (383)"

