Ex-Golden State Warriors Coach Mark Jackson Sends Message To Steph Curry
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings (in San Francisco) by a score of 130-104.
Steph Curry made NBA history by becoming the first player to ever reach 4,000 career three-pointers.
After the major milestone, Curry made a post to Instagram that had over 300,000 likes in five hours.
Curry wrote: "4K!!! New milestones added. A very nice bday present.
Thankful for all the messages and love today and always! 37 👀
A reminder to Never Limit God!"
One person who left a comment was former Warriors coach Mark Jackson.
He wrote: "Congrats!!! 🔥🔥🔥"
Jackson was Curry's head coach for three seasons, so Warriors fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction.
In that span, Curry developed into one of the best guards in the NBA.
Jackson has yet to be hired by another NBA team since getting fired from Golden State in 2014.
He also spent 17 years in the league as a player with the Knicks, Pacers, Clippers, Jazz, Raptors, Nuggets and Rockets.
As for Curry, he is currently averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Steph Curry 3-point records:
Career 3s (4,000)
Playoff 3s (618)
NBA Finals 3s (152)
Career 3PG (4.0)
3s in a season (402)
Seasons with 300+ 3s (5)
Seasons with 200+ 3s (12)
3s in an NBA Finals game (9)
Games with 10+ 3s (26)
Games with 5+ 3s (383)"