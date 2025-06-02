Fastbreak

Ex-Golden State Warriors Coach Mark Jackson Sends Message To Klay Thompson

Mark Jackson commented on Klay Thompson's post.

March 27, 2012; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson (left) instructs guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at ORACLE Arena.

Klay Thompson is one of the most notable players in NBA history.

The future Hall of Famer (who is with the Dallas Mavericks) recently made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 900,000 likes and 11,000 comments.

He wrote: "I’m gonna miss Rocco a lot, 13 glorious years with my boy . I know he’s in doggy heaven poppin somebody’s ball. A great dynasty dog he was. Thank you for all the sweet messages ! All dogs go to Heaven !"

One person who left a message for Thompson was his former Golden State Warriors coach (Mark Jackson).

Jackson's comment had 150 likes.

He wrote: "🙏🙏🙏"

Mark Jackson's Comment

Fans will likely enjoy seeing Jackson show love to Thompson's emotional post.

Thompson played for Jackson in each of his first three NBA seasons on the Warriors.

In that span, the former coach played a major role in his development.

Golden State Warriors
Feb 9, 2012; Denver, CO, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson talks to guard Klay Thompson (11) during the game against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. The Warriors defeated the Nuggets 109-101.

Jackson was then replaced by Steve Kerr.

The Warriors went on to win four NBA Championships in an eight-year period (2015-22).

Via StatMuse: "Klay as a Warrior:

— 4x Champion
— 5x All-Star
— 2x All-NBA
— All-Defense
— 2nd all-time in playoff threes
— Most threes ever in a game (14)
— Most threes ever in a quarter
— 60-point game on 11 dribbles"

Thompson finished his first season in Dallas averaging 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.

