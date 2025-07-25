Ex-Golden State Warriors Guard Gets Dropped By Pelicans
Lester Quinones is coming off a season where he spent time with the 2024-25 season with the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished the year with averages of 6.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 29.5% from the three-point range in 13 games.
This week, Quinones was waived by New Orleans.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "The New Orleans Pelicans are waiving two-way guard Lester Quinones, sources told @hoopshype. He averaged 8.6 points in 9 games for the Pelicans and 21.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.4 steals in 41 games with Birmingham Squadron and Delaware Blue Coats in the G League."
Quinones spent the first two seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors.
He has career averages of 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 54 games.
Via NBA G League (on July 13, 2023): "Another MASSIVE night scoring the basketball for Lester Quinones! He dropped a game-high 31 PTS and also added 7 REB and 5 AST for the @warriors . 🔥 #NBA2kSummerLeague"
As for the Pelicans, they finished last year as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
They missed the 2025 NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
Despite a talented roster, the Pelicans dealt with a lot of injuries.
If healthy, they could be a team who competes for the play-in tournament next season.