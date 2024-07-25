Ex-Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Makes Decision On Basketball Future
Ian Clark most recently played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.
That year, he averaged 6.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 60 games (six starts).
Clark spent last playing for Melbourne United and averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.
On July 25, the 33-year-old re-signed with Melbourne (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Melbourne United: "We are thrilled to announce that reigning NBL Best Sixth Man, @IanClark, will be back in blue for the NBL25 season. Great to have you back, IC!"
Clark initially played his college basketball for Belmont and went undrafted in 2013.
He has played six seasons in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.
His career averages are 5.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 330 regular season games.
Clark has also appeared in 41 NBA playoff games and was with Golden State when they won the 2017 title over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
During that postseason run, he averaged 6.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 16 games.