Ex-Golden State Warriors Player Signs With Team In Russia

Omari Spellman earned a spot on the “All-Star Five” of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Valencia.



Averaging 15.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.3 APG, & 1 BPG, Spellman played a pivotal role for Lebanon in their matches vs Spain, Angola, & the Bahamas. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xtAgHZxLWK