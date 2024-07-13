Ex-Golden State Warriors Player Signs With Team In Russia
Omari Spellman most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Golden State Warriors.
That season, he averaged 7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 49 games (three starts).
Recently, Spellman signed with BC Zenit Saint Petersburg (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via zenitbasket (translated to English): "Zenit has signed a contract with forward Omari Spellman. The agreement with the 26-year-old player is planned until the end of the 2025/26 season.
Welcome to St. Petersburg !"
Spellman was the 30th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Villanova.
He finished his one season of college basketball with averages of 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 40 games.
The Wildcats also won the 2018 NCAA Championship.
In addition to the Warriors, Spellman has also played one season (his rookie year) with the Atlanta Hawks.
Over two years in the NBA, Spellman had career averages of 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 95 games.
At just 26, Spellman is in the prime of his basketball career, so he could end up returning to the NBA at some point.
Via BDA Sports INTL on July 8: "Omari Spellman earned a spot on the “All-Star Five” of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Valencia.
Averaging 15.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.3 APG, & 1 BPG, Spellman played a pivotal role for Lebanon in their matches vs Spain, Angola, & the Bahamas. 👏🏼"