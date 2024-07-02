Ex-Golden State Warriors Teammate Reveals What Klay Thompson Privately Told Him
On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Klay Thompson is signing a deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
Thompson leaving Golden State is one of the biggest storylines of the offseason.
Following the news, 17-year NBA veteran Richard Jefferson shared an interaction he had with Thompson during the middle of the 2023-24 season.
Jefferson was briefly teammates with Thompson for part of two seasons.
Jefferson (via ESPN): "I've never shared this before out of respect to Klay... This was on Christmas Day. I get off the elevator, and I see Klay, and I'm like, 'Klay, what's up?' I'm like, 'Hey man, keep your mentals right.' He's like, 'Man, tell them to pay me my money.' This was on Christmas Day. On Christmas Day, a guy that won four NBA Championships. I don't give a damn what anyone says how much money they gave him over the years because he turned their franchise around."
Thompson helped lead the Warriors to four NBA Championships and six Finals appearances over the previous nine seasons.
The five-time NBA All-Star finished this past year with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games (63 starts).
The Warriors had been coming off a year where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in five years.