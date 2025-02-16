Ex-Houston Rockets Star Jeremy Lin Comments On James Harden's Instagram Post
Jeremy Lin commented on James Harden's Instagram post.
NBA All-Star Weekend is currently going on in San Francisco, California.
After a two-year drought, James Harden was named to his 11th NBA All-Star Game.
He is averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 51 games.
On Saturday night, Harden made a post to Instagram that had over 14,000 likes in one hour.
He wrote: "All Stars #Uno"
One person who left a comment was former NBA star Jeremy Lin.
There were over 200 likes on his comment in less than one hour.
He wrote: "my guy!!"
