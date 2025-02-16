Fastbreak

Ex-Houston Rockets Star Jeremy Lin Comments On James Harden's Instagram Post

Jeremy Lin commented on James Harden's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

February 10, 2013; Sacramento, CA, USA; Houston Rockets point guard Jeremy Lin (7) and shooting guard James Harden (13) look on during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Sleep Train Arena. The Kings defeated the Rockets 117-111. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
February 10, 2013; Sacramento, CA, USA; Houston Rockets point guard Jeremy Lin (7) and shooting guard James Harden (13) look on during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Sleep Train Arena. The Kings defeated the Rockets 117-111. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

NBA All-Star Weekend is currently going on in San Francisco, California.

After a two-year drought, James Harden was named to his 11th NBA All-Star Game.

He is averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 51 games.

James Harden
Feb 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) pauses before a free-throw attempt against the Utah Jazz during the second half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, Harden made a post to Instagram that had over 14,000 likes in one hour.

He wrote: "All Stars #Uno"

One person who left a comment was former NBA star Jeremy Lin.

There were over 200 likes on his comment in less than one hour.

He wrote: "my guy!!"

NBA
Nov 1, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets point guard Jeremy Lin (7) and shooting guard James Harden (13) run up the court after Lin makes a steal during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.