Ex-Lakers Star Dwight Howard Reacts To Klay Thompson News
On Monday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Klay Thompson has left the Golden State Warriors (via free agency) to sign with the Dallas Mavericks.
Thompson had spent his entire 13-year career with Golden State.
Via Wojnarowski: "BREAKING: Free agent Klay Thompson plans to join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50M deal with a player option, sources tell ESPN. Thompson ends his historic Warriors run as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade that’ll also send Josh Green to Charlotte."
Following the news, NBA legend Dwight Howard sent out a post on X.
Howard wrote: "Klay threw a curve ball with that one … I thought it was lakers or spurs for sure"
Thompson had been heavily linked to the Lakers by many reports.
At this stage of his career, Thompson is no longer a superstar, but he is still a very solid role player.
Last year, the four-time NBA Champion averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Thompson came off the bench in 14 of those games.
As for Howard, the eight-time NBA All-Star most recently played in the league during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers (for the third time).
In addition to his time with Los Angeles, he has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers over 18 years in the NBA.