Ex-Lakers Star Lamar Odom Posts Legendary Photo That Went Viral
Team USA will begin the 2024 Olympics in Paris when they face off against Nikola Jokic and Serbia on Sunday morning.
They have one of the best rosters ever assembled and are expected to come away with the Gold Medal.
Former NBA player Lamar Odom was a member of Team USA during the 2004 Olympics in Greece.
Recently, he made a post to X with a photo from 2004 that also featured LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Stephon Marbury and Dwyane Wade.
His post went viral and had over 26,000 likes and 5.3 million impressions.
Odom captioned the photo: "Some babies!! GREECE 2004 Olympics! Dang and Bron is still hoopin lol ✊🏽🇺🇸"
Despite the team's talented roster (in 2004), they came away with the Bronze Medal, which was a huge embarrassment.
However, Team USA has been able to win Gold in every Olympics since that year (2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020).
As Odom notes, it's also impressive that James is still playing in the Olympics (20 years later).
As for Odom, he had an extremely successful NBA career that lasted 14 seasons.
He was the fourth pick in the 1999 NBA Draft out of Rhode Island and played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat.
Odom is most known for his time with the Lakers, where he was a teammate of Kobe Bryant and won two NBA championships.
His career averages were 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 31.2% from the three-point range.