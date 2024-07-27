Fastbreak

Ex-Lakers Star Lamar Odom Posts Legendary Photo That Went Viral

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom posted a photo from the 2004 Olympics.

May 29, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Lakers' Lamar Odom (7) reacts during the third quarter in game six of the western conference finals in the 2010 NBA Playoffs at US Airways Center. The Lakers defeated the Suns 111-103. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports / Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA will begin the 2024 Olympics in Paris when they face off against Nikola Jokic and Serbia on Sunday morning.

They have one of the best rosters ever assembled and are expected to come away with the Gold Medal.

Former NBA player Lamar Odom was a member of Team USA during the 2004 Olympics in Greece.

Recently, he made a post to X with a photo from 2004 that also featured LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Stephon Marbury and Dwyane Wade.

His post went viral and had over 26,000 likes and 5.3 million impressions.

Odom captioned the photo: "Some babies!! GREECE 2004 Olympics! Dang and Bron is still hoopin lol ✊🏽🇺🇸"

Despite the team's talented roster (in 2004), they came away with the Bronze Medal, which was a huge embarrassment.

However, Team USA has been able to win Gold in every Olympics since that year (2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020).

As Odom notes, it's also impressive that James is still playing in the Olympics (20 years later).

As for Odom, he had an extremely successful NBA career that lasted 14 seasons.

He was the fourth pick in the 1999 NBA Draft out of Rhode Island and played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat.

Odom is most known for his time with the Lakers, where he was a teammate of Kobe Bryant and won two NBA championships.

October 19, 2010; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers power forward Lamar Odom (7) moves the ball up court against the Utah Jazz during the second half at the Honda Center. final Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

His career averages were 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 31.2% from the three-point range.

