Ex-Lakers Starter Officially Signs With New NBA Team
Taurean Prince is coming off his eighth season in the NBA.
He finished the year with averages of 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 78 games (49 starts).
Over the summer, he became a free agent, and he has now officially signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks on July 9: "Milwaukee Bucks Sign Taurean Prince"
Prince is an intriguing addition to Milwaukee because he has done an excellent job of accepting his role as a complementary player.
He was initially the 12th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Baylor and has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Prince has career averages of 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 502 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 21 NBA playoff games (seven starts) with the Hawks, Timberwolves and Lakers.
The Bucks are coming off a season where they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They have one of the best rosters in the league, but lost to Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the entire series (and All-Star point guard Damian Lillard was out for two games).
Adding Prince could end up making a significant difference in a playoff series.