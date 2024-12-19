Ex-Lakers Teammate Makes Honest Russell Westbrook Statement
Cole Swider is currently in his first season playing for the Detroit Pistons.
The 25-year-old spent his rookie year with the Los Angeles Lakers (2022-23).
That season, he got to spend time around NBA legends such as LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.
Recently, Swider spoke highly of being teammates with Westbrook.
Swider (via NBA G League): "I would say Russ. Just the professionalism he brought every single day. He's just a great teammate. Really just showed me what it was like in the NBA. Especially being a guy who was receiving a lot of hate at the time. How to deal with that, how to overcome that and just to continue to get better every day."
Westbrook put up decent numbers during his time with the Lakers, but the team struggled in a significant way.
During the middle of the 2022-23 season, the 2017 MVP was traded, and the Lakers went from missing the playoffs the season prior (to reaching the 2023 Western Conference finals).
Despite his struggles with the Lakers, Westbrook has been able to reinvent himself as a role player with the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets over previous two years.
Right now, the future Hall of Famer is averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in his first 24 games with Denver.
As for Swider, he spent last year with the Miami Heat (before joining Detroit).
He has appeared in two NBA games this season.