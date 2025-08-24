Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Center Signs With Orlando Magic
Colin Castleton spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished the year with averages of 4.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field in 26 games.
This week, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the news that Castleton is signing a deal with the Orlando Magic.
Via Scotto: "The Orlando Magic and Colin Castleton have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. The 25-year-old center averaged 7.2 points on 50% shooting from the field and 6.9 rebounds in 26 minutes during 11 games played, including four starts, for Toronto last season."
Castleton spent his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers (16 games).
He has career averages of 3.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field in 42 games.
Via X user @DizzleDynasty: "I’ve always been a sucker for Colin Castleton. Really liked him as a prospect and the game is fantasy-friendly. Not likely to get upgraded from the Exhibit 10 but hey, we’ll see. Keep an eye in deep leagues."
As for the Magic, they are one of the most intriguing teams in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2025-26 season.
They finished last year as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record (and lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs).
That said, the Magic made a trade (with the Memphis Grizzlies over the summer) to land Desmond Bane.