Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Player Signs With New Team
Anthony Brown most recently played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That season, he only appeared in one game and put up three points and one assist while shooting 1/1 from the three-point range in four minutes of playing time.
On Wednesday, the 31-year-old officially signed with Türk Telekom Basketbol (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Türk Telekom Basketbol translated to English: "Anthony Brown at Türk Telekom ✍👏
We have signed Anthony Brown, who successfully spent the last season with Bursaspor İnfo Yatırım team, to our colors. Welcome to family, Anthony Brown. 🔥"
Brown was the 34th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after five seasons of college basketball playing for Stanford.
He played part of three seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The best tenure of his career came with the Lakers during the 2015-16 season (his rookie year).
Brown averaged 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 31.0% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in 29 games.
He also started in 11 games and was teammates with the late Kobe Bryant during his final season in the NBA.
Over 41 career games, Brown had averages of 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 32.8% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range.
in addition to his time with the Lakers and playing overseas, Brown appeared in 103 G League games.