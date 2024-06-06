Fastbreak

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Player Signs With New Team

A former Los Angeles Lakers player signed with a new team.

Ben Stinar

Mar 2, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcelo Huertas (9) talks with forward Anthony Brown (3) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. The Nuggets defeated the Lakers 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcelo Huertas (9) talks with forward Anthony Brown (3) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. The Nuggets defeated the Lakers 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Brown most recently played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That season, he only appeared in one game and put up three points and one assist while shooting 1/1 from the three-point range in four minutes of playing time.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old officially signed with Türk Telekom Basketbol (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).

Via Türk Telekom Basketbol translated to English: "Anthony Brown at Türk Telekom ✍👏

We have signed Anthony Brown, who successfully spent the last season with Bursaspor İnfo Yatırım team, to our colors. Welcome to family, Anthony Brown. 🔥"

Brown was the 34th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after five seasons of college basketball playing for Stanford.

He played part of three seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Mar 2, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcelo Huertas (9) talks with forward Anthony Brown (3) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. The Nuggets defeated the Lakers 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcelo Huertas (9) talks with forward Anthony Brown (3) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. The Nuggets defeated the Lakers 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The best tenure of his career came with the Lakers during the 2015-16 season (his rookie year).

Brown averaged 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 31.0% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in 29 games.

He also started in 11 games and was teammates with the late Kobe Bryant during his final season in the NBA.

Apr 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) smiles as he addresses the crowd after the Lakers defeat of the Utah Jazz in the final game of his career at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) smiles as he addresses the crowd after the Lakers defeat of the Utah Jazz in the final game of his career at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Over 41 career games, Brown had averages of 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 32.8% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range.

in addition to his time with the Lakers and playing overseas, Brown appeared in 103 G League games.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.