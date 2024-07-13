Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Player Signs With Team In Israel
Wenyen Gabriel is coming off a season where he appeared in five games for the Memphis Grizzlies.
He finished the year with averages of 3.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.4% from the field.
Recently, it was announced that Gabriel has signed with a team in Israel (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via BasketNews: "Maccabi Tel Aviv made one of its biggest move in this offseason, signing the former NBA forward Wenyen Gabriel ✍️"
Gabriel went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2018.
During his two seasons with the Wildcats, Gabriel averaged 5.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 75 games.
In addition to the Grizzlies, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets over five seasons.
During the 2022-23 season, Gabriel appeared in a career-high 68 games (two starts) for the Lakers.
He averaged 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.6% from the field and 27.8% from the three-point range.
Over 150 games, Gabriel has career averages of 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range.
He has also appeared in 14 NBA playoff games (two starts), and was with Los Angeles when they reached the 2023 Western Conference.
At 27, he is still in the prime of his career, so a return to the NBA could happen at some point in the near future.