Ex-Lakers Star Dwight Howard Makes Shocking JJ Redick Prediction

Dwight Howard sent out a post on X about new Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

December 14, 2012; Washington, DC, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) and Lakers center Dwight Howard (12) talk on the court against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. The Lakers won 102-96. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
On Monday, JJ Redick made his first appearance with the media as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 15-year NBA veteran was a high-profile candidate for the job, and there were a lot of rumors leading up to the hire.

While Redick has never coached, he was a good player who also had a lot of success as a media personality (and podcaster).

Jun 24, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick speaks to the media during an introductory news conference at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
One person who has high hopes for Redick is 2020 Lakers NBA Champion Dwight Howard.

Howard made a post to X that had over 1,500 likes and 50,000 impressions in less than two hours.

Howard wrote: "JJ Redick the next Pat Riley 💯"

While very few people in NBA history will ever achieve Riley's success, it's a positive endorsement from Howard (who is one of the greatest players ever).

Riley was the coach of the Lakers from 1982-90.

In that span, they won four NBA Championships.

Unknown date 1984; Inglewood, CA; USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Pat Riley talks with Magic Johnson (32) during a game at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Redick spoke about how high the expectations are for being the coach of the Lakers (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).

Redick: "I just want to say, like sitting in this seat, I know what the expectations are. Lakers fans have some of the most passionate fans around the world, and the expectation is a championship. It's my job, it's our staff's job, it's Rob's job, it's all of us to deliver a championship-caliber team. That's what I signed up for."

The Lakers are led by superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

They are coming off a season where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

