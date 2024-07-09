Ex-Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Reveals Honest Thoughts On Anthony Davis Trade
Lonzo Ball was initially the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He had a lot of hype coming into the league and was drafted by his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.
That said, Ball was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans after the 2018-19 season.
The 26-year-old recently spoke about the trade on his podcast (The WAE Show).
Ball: "That's the first time that I realized like this is definitely a business. You know? At the same time, it was like it's Anthony Davis. To be fair, I would have traded myself for Anthony Davis."
Ball spent two seasons in New Orleans before joining the Chicago Bulls in the summer of 2021.
He has played five seasons in the NBA and has career averages of 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 games.
The Lakers got rid of their young core which also featured Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram (in addition to Ball).
They were able to win the 2020 NBA Championship in the first season with Davis.
Ball has been with the Bulls for each of the previous three seasons.
However, he has been unable to play since the 2021-22 season due to injuries.
The Bulls finished the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.