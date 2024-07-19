Ex-Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Reveals LeBron James Practice Story
Lonzo Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft (out of UCLA) by the Los Angeles Lakers.
At one point, he was seen as the point guard of the future for Los Angeles.
During his second (and final) season with the Lakers, Ball was teammates with four-time NBA Champion LeBron James.
Recently, Ball revealed an incredible practice story (h/t The WAE Show).
Ball: "I've never seen an individual do that type s**t on a basketball court... Basically, Bron just dominated the whole practice once he turned it on. Going through the middle, windmilling, half-court, going baseline, tomahawk, half-court threes. We were playing to 21, he had 21, and we had 7. That was the first time I was like, damn, that's crazy. I have no business being in front of him right now."
The Lakers finished that year as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 37-45 record.
Since there was no play-in tournament that season, they outright missed the NBA playoffs.
Ball was then traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Ball has played five seasons in the NBA for the Lakers, Pelicans and Bulls.
His career averages are 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 regular season games.
On the other hand, James is still on the Lakers and among the best players in the NBA at 39.
He finished this past year with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.