Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Starter Signs With New Team
Stanley Johnson most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in 30 games for the San Antonio Spurs.
The former Arizona star finished that year with averages of 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Johnson will sign with a team in Europe.
Via Scotto: "Stanley Johnson has agreed to a deal with Euroleague powerhouse Anadolu Efes, league sources told @hoopshype. Efes has won the Euroleague championship in two of the last four seasons and now adds the versatile forward to their roster to chase another title."
The team also made the news official.
Via Anadolu Efes SK (translated to English): "✍️ We signed a 1-season contract with the successful player Stanley Johnson!
#Welcome Stanley"
Johnson was initially the eighth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Arizona.
He has played for the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans over eight seasons in the NBA.
During the 2022 season, Johnson appeared in 48 games (27 starts) with the Lakers.
His career averages are 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range in 449 regular season games.
He has also appeared in seven NBA playoff games with the Raptors and Pistons.
At just 28, Johnson could still make a return to the NBA before the end of his career.