Ex-McDonald's All-American Reportedly Signs With Philadelphia 76ers
Justin Edwards played one season of college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats.
He finished his freshman season with averages of 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 32 games.
On Thursday, Edwards was not drafted, but Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that he would sign a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Charania: "Kentucky's Justin Edwards has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the 76ers, sources said."
Coming out of high school, Edwards was ranked by ESPN as the third-best player in the country.
He is from Philadelphia and also made the McDonald's All-American Game.
Based on how highly touted he was coming out of high school, the 76ers could be getting an excellent prospect without having to use a draft selection.
Via Sean Paul of Field of 68 Daily: "Former Kentucky forward Justin Edwards is the first top three recruit to go undrafted as far I can find on 247 — back to at least 2003. It’s not pulling up the 99-02 classes, but it’s been over two decades since a top three recruit didn’t get drafted."
As for the 76ers, they finished the year as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
After defeating the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, they lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
If healthy, the 76ers will be seen as a contender to make the 2025 NBA Finals.