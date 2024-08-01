Ex-Memphis Grizzlies NBA 1st Round Pick Signs With Team In Australia
Jarell Martin most recently played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he was a member of the Orlando Magic.
The former LSU star averaged 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 42 games (one start).
On Thursday, it was announced that Martin is signing with a team in Australia (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Adelaide 36ers: "Adelaide, say hello to Jarell Martin, our second import for the NBL25 season 😤
Ready to make waves this season 💪💙"
Martin was the 25th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after two seasons of college basketball for the Tigers.
During his final year at LSU, he averaged 16.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 26.9% from the three-point range in 33 games (32 starts).
Martin has played four seasons in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic.
The best year of his career came in 2018 when he averaged 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 73 games (36 starts) for the Grizzlies.
Martin has also appeared in eight NBA playoff games with Memphis and Orlando.
At 30, it's possible that his career in the NBA is over.
That said, he will be a player worth watching overseas, as there is always a chance a team could sign him.