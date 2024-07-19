Ex-Miami Heat Star Victor Oladipo Reacts To Tyler Herro's Instagram Post
Tyler Herro is coming off his fifth year in the NBA with the Miami Heat.
The 2022 6th Man of The Year finished the season with averages of 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Herro is one of the most popular players in the NBA and has over two million followers on Instagram.
On Thursday, he made a post with 10 photos.
Herro captioned his post: "birds born in a cage think flying is an illness"
In one of the photos, Herro was pictured with his former Heat teammate Victor Oladipo.
The two-time NBA All-Star also left a comment on the post.
Oladipo wrote: "😮💨🎯"
Herro was the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Kentucky.
His career averages are 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 284 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 46 NBA playoff games (11 starts) and helped lead Miami to the 2020 Finals.
The Heat finished this past year as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament but lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
That said, the franchise has been to the Eastern conference finals three times in the previous five seasons.