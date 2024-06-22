Fastbreak

Ex-NBA 9th Overall Pick Will Be A Free Agent

Dennis Smith Jr. (Brooklyn Nets) will be a free agent this summer.

Ben Stinar

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Dennis Smith, Jr. (NC State) is introduced as the number nine overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Dennis Smith, Jr. (NC State) is introduced as the number nine overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Smith Jr. is coming off a year where he appeared in 56 games for the Brooklyn Nets.

The former NC State star averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 56 games.

This summer, he will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Smith Jr. is only 26, so he could be an excellent addition to many teams around the league (on a cheap deal).

While he never turned into an All-Star, he is still a productive role player who has played seven seasons in the NBA.

Smith Jr. was the ninth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.

He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers (in addition to Brooklyn).

His career averages are 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 326 regular season games.

As for the Nets, they are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

The franchise entered a rebuilding mode when they traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during the 2022-23 season.

That said, the Nets still have talented veterans such as Mikal Bridges and Dennis Schroder.

