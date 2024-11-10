Ex-NBA Coach George Karl Makes Blunt Bronny James Statement
On Saturday evening, the South Bay Lakers played their first game of the season when they hosted the Salt Lake City Stars.
All eyes were on Bronny James, who had been assigned to the G League for the game.
The Lakers won the game by a score of 110-96.
Bronny finished with six points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 2/10 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to Bronny's performance, and one person who sent out a post was former NBA head coach George Karl.
Legion Hoops wrote: "Bronny James in his G-League debut:
6 points
5 turnovers
4 assists
3 rebounds
2 steals
1 block
2/10 FG
0/5 3P"
Karl responded: "Is Legion Hoops trying to create news by showing Bronny is bad, like everyone knew he would be?? This ain’t news"
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season at USC.
He finished his freshman year with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
The 20-year-old has appeared in five NBA games for the Lakers.
The Lakers are 5-4 in their first nine games of the new season.
They will resume action on Sunday evening when they host RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors in Los Angeles.
As for Karl, he was an NBA head coach for 27 seasons.