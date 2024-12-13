Ex-NBA Coach George Karl Makes Bold LeBron James Suggestion
LeBron James has had one of the best NBA careers of all time.
The four-time NBA Champion is also still one of the elite players in the league at nearly 40.
That said, he recently went through a tough shooting slump, and the Lakers have had a volatile start to the season.
Recently, former NBA coach George Karl sent out a post (via X) about James.
His post had over 1,000 likes and 300,000 impressions.
Karl wrote on December 10: "LeBron has done so much for our Game. And we are all grateful for it!
And it’s time for him to ride into the sunset as a player. 🙏"
Many fans reacted to Karl's post.
@StevenValdezII1: "He will probably retire next year but he wants his farewell tour and make it all about himself as much as possible"
@MichaelCate: "He’s averaging 23-8-9. What am I missing?"
@VenomShaft: "No, he hasn’t. Pretty much everything he’s done since his arrival has corroded, lessened, and de-popularized the game. He and Silver have taken the house the MJ and Stern, Magic and Larry built and rotted it down to the studs. The sooner he goes the better -"
@SudiptaMallik16: "I can see him playing about 2 more years not including this one. He is still a Top 10 player in the league."
@LBJgoat_talk: "Yup only 2-3 more years and his gap over every player to ever touch a basketball will be wider than the Atlantic"
James is in his 22nd season (and seven with Los Angeles).
He is a four-time MVP and four-time NBA Champion.