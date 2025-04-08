Ex-NBA Coach George Karl Reacts To Denver Nuggets News
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets will play the Sacramento Kings in California.
Before the game, the team announced that they had fired Michael Malone and Calvin Booth.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "The Denver Nuggets have relieved Head Coach Michael Malone of his duties and will not extend General Manager Calvin Booth.
David Adelman will assume our head coaching role for the remainder of the 2024-25 season."
Many people were shocked by the news.
One person who sent out several posts was former Nuggets coach George Karl.
His first post: "😳"
His second post: "Owners used to want to see players traded, players cut or system adjustments when things are off.
Now it seems easier to just fire the coach.
On the other hand, if the coach wasn’t making adjustments and the GM wasn’t making moves, maybe firing both of them is the only choice"
Malone spent part of ten seasons at the helm for the Nuggets.
He went 471-327 in 798 games.
The Nuggets also won the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Grizzlies and Nuggets are two examples on the importance of alignment between GM and head coach.
Zach Kleiman and Taylor Jenkins had a massive rift. Calvin Booth and Michael Malone despised each other in the end.
Three out of four just lost their jobs before the playoffs."
The Nuggets are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record in 79 games.