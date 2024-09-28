Ex-NBA Coach George Karl Reacts To Knicks-Timberwolves Trade
On Friday evening, Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported the shocking news that Karl-Anthony Towns is being traded to the New York Knicks (via the Minnesota Timberwolves).
Towns had spent all nine seasons of his NBA career with the Timberwolves.
He finished last year with averages of 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via The Athletic: "CONFIRMED: The New York Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit."
Thousands of people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post was former NBA coach George Karl.
Karl wrote: "The Knicks got the top Talent out of this trade. But the chemistry impact from this for Knicks and Wolves is hard to predict."
Fans reacted to Karl's post.
@AFellaNamedGus: "That first rounder is nice for MN, though."
@William47520451: "Did you say chemistry? Thank you! That is the x-factor…"
@goodolburner: "I think the chemistry work will work out fine
But Minnesota dismantled a feature no other team had, two 7-foot rim protectors.
That’s the antidote to Joker and Denver our west"
Randle finished last season with averages of 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 46 games.
He made his third NBA All-Star Game.
Meanwhile, DiVincenzo averaged 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 81 games.