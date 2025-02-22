Ex-NBA Coach Mark Jackson Reacts To Magic Johnson's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Magic Johnson is one of the best 15 players in NBA history.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend is still very active in the sports world (and on social media).
Recently, Johnson made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son's birthday.
His post had over 95,000 likes and 780 comments.
Johnson wrote: "Happy Birthday to my oldest son Andre!
You’ve made me so proud of the man, husband, father, and entrepreneur that you’ve become. I can’t wait to see how you continue to evolve over this next year of life. I love you!"
One person who left a message (and liked the post) was former NBA player (and coach) Mark Jackson.
Jackson wrote: "Happy Birthday!!!"
In addition to Jackson, Mateen Cleaves also left a comment.
Cleaves: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥That’s my guy!!!!"
Jackson was the 18th pick in the 1987 NBA Draft, so he came into the league at the end of Johnson's career.
The two point guards faced off eight times, and Johnson had the 6-2 advantage in those matchups.