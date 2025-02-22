Fastbreak

Ex-NBA Coach Mark Jackson Reacts To Magic Johnson's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Former Warriors coach Mark Jackson left a comment on Magic Johons's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Feb 23, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN broadcast commentator Mark Jackson during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Magic Johnson is one of the best 15 players in NBA history.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend is still very active in the sports world (and on social media).

Recently, Johnson made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son's birthday.

His post had over 95,000 likes and 780 comments.

Johnson wrote: "Happy Birthday to my oldest son Andre!

You’ve made me so proud of the man, husband, father, and entrepreneur that you’ve become. I can’t wait to see how you continue to evolve over this next year of life. I love you!"

One person who left a message (and liked the post) was former NBA player (and coach) Mark Jackson.

Jackson wrote: "Happy Birthday!!!"

Mark Jackson
May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN analyst Mark Jackson during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to Jackson, Mateen Cleaves also left a comment.

Cleaves: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥That’s my guy!!!!"

Magic Johnson's IG Post Comments Section
Magic Johnson's IG Post Comments Section / February, 2025

Jackson was the 18th pick in the 1987 NBA Draft, so he came into the league at the end of Johnson's career.

The two point guards faced off eight times, and Johnson had the 6-2 advantage in those matchups.

