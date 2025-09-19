Ex-NBA First-Rounder’s G League Rights Land With Thunder Affiliate
After seeing their NBA affiliate win a title, the Oklahoma City Blue have had a busy offseason making some transactions in the NBA G League trade market. One of the Blue’s recent moves included the addition of a former first-rounder.
Malachi Flynn’s G League rights have been acquired from OKC’s G League affiliate in a trade that included picks and another player.
via @okcblue: The Oklahoma City Blue has acquired a 2025 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick and the returning player rights to guard Malachi Flynn from the Austin Spurs in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Adam Flagler, the team announced today.
Flynn’s future in the NBA is something to keep an eye on.
Currently, the 27-year-old guard is signed with Bahçeşehir Koleji of the BSL in Turkey. He inked that deal back on June 1, following his last NBA stint with the Charlotte Hornets.
Lately, Flynn has had a difficult time finding a long-term home in the NBA. During his four-game stint with the Hornets, he averaged 10.9 minutes off the bench amid a 10-day deal. When it expired, he went on his way.
Flynn’s career started in 2020, when he was the 29th overall pick in the NBA Draft out of San Diego State. He was picked up by the Toronto Raptors, who had a steady role for him throughout his run.
As a rookie, Flynn appeared in 47 games. He played 44 games in the following season, and appeared in a career-high 53 matchups off the bench in 2022-2023. During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Flynn was traded after 31 games.
At first, Flynn landed with the New York Knicks. He saw the court for just 4.3 points per game in 14 outings with the Knicks. At the 2024 trade deadline, Flynn was included in a trade to the Detroit Pistons. With 14.3 minutes per game, Flynn made 43 percent of his shots from the field to produce 8 points per game.
Flynn’s biggest career highlight came on April 3, 2024, when he scored 50 points against the Atlanta Hawks. He accomplished that feat while coming off the bench.
Last year, Flynn fired up a G League run with the Austin Spurs. There wasn’t a call-up to San Antonio. Now, the Spurs have moved on from Flynn, sending his rights to Oklahoma City. If Flynn decides to make his way back to the NBA circuit, he could suit up for the Thunder’s developmental program.